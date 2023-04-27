 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices rebound after recession fear, Russia exports fuelled earlier losses

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

Brent crude was trading at $78.04 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.45%, at 0039 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 a barrel, adding 21 cents, or 0.28%.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, paring earlier losses that were fuelled by U.S. recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts.

The uptick comes after oil prices dropped by almost 4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp losses, after a report showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected was overshadowed by growing recession fear in the world's biggest economy.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment likely pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.