App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices pegged back by mounting concern over US economy

Brent crude was down 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $60.19 a barrel by 0202 GMT while U.S. crude was down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $55.63 a barrel. Oil prices rose around 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell on Thursday for the first time in three days after San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strength of US economy.

Brent crude was down 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $60.19 a barrel by 0202 GMT while U.S. crude was down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $55.63 a barrel. Oil prices rose around 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Concerns about a slowdown in economic growth due to the trade war raging between the United States and China, along with the potential hit to oil demand, are keeping prices in check.

Close

Daly said on Thursday she believes the U.S. economy has "strong" momentum, but uncertainty and a global growth slowdown are having an impact.

related news

Daly was speaking to reporters after a speech in Wellington, New Zealand and said she was in "watch and see" mode in assessing the need for another U.S. interest-rate cut.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal, but concerns arose on Tuesday after China's foreign ministry declined to confirm a telephone call between the two countries on trade.

"Trade tensions (are) hanging like a dark cloud threatening to rain over oil prices," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The market shrugged of a big drop in U.S. inventories, which fell last week by 10 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 388,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 918,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

The crude drawdown confirms "that OPEC supply cuts are effectively working by depleting U.S. reserves," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at ValourÂ Markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers have been restraining supply for most of the period since Jan. 1, 2017. The alliance, known as "OPEC+", in July renewed the pact until March 2020.

U.S. weekly crude production also rose 200,000 barrels per day to a new record at 12.5 million bpd in the week to Aug. 23.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.