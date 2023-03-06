 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices open lower on modest Chinese growth forecast

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

Brent crude futures were trading down 50 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.22 a barrel.

Oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, lower than market expectations of 5.5% growth in the world's second- largest oil consumer.

China's closely watched growth outlook was down from last year's target of 5.5% and came in at the low end of expectations. Policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the foundation for stable growth in China needed to be consolidated, insufficient demand remained a pronounced problem, and the expectations of private investors and businesses were unstable.