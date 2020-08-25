172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|oil-prices-mixed-on-storm-driven-output-cuts-rising-covid-19-cases-5751751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices mixed on storm-driven output cuts, rising COVID-19 cases

Brent crude oil futures added 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $45.18 a barrel by 0055 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $42.53 a barrel.

Reuters

Crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe.

"A jump last week in the U.S. rig count and mixed data on COVID-19 infections are having a muted negative effect on oil this week, thanks in part to the possible disruption from two separate hurricanes moving into the U.S. Gulf Coast region," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Energy companies moved to cut production at U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries on Monday after shutting 82% of the area's offshore crude oil output as the rare double-storm assault on key U.S. oil regions threatens to bring days of heavy rains and strong winds this week.

Producers have shut more than 1.5 million barrels per day of Gulf Coast offshore oil production, nearly 14% of the nation's total output.

A top U.S. infectious diseases expert warned on Monday that rushing out vaccines could undermine trials of other promising candidates, following a boost to markets after U.S. regulators authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option.

Europe is also seeing a rise in coronavirus cases while the first documented case of human re-infection with COVID-19 was reported with a man in Hong Kong catching the virus again some four months after first being infected.

Elsewhere, China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries' top trade negotiators.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:01 am

