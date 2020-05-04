App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices lower on US-China trade tension

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as low as $18.32 a barrel and were down $1.46, or 7.6 percent, at $18.27 at 0008 GMT.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell in early trade on May 4, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as US-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as low as $18.32 a barrel and were down $1.46, or 7.6 percent, at $18.27 at 0008 GMT. The benchmark contract rose 17 percent last week.

Brent crude futures were down 90 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $25.54, after touching a low of $25.53. Brent rose about 23 percent last week following three consecutive weeks of losses.

Close

The market found support last week as major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to begin cutting production on May 1, while the top two US producers, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, each said they would cut output by 400,000 barrels per day this quarter.

related news

The output cuts combined with the loosening of business restrictions in some US states and cities around the world were expected to ease the global fuel glut and pressure on storage tanks, helping to drive prices up last week.

US drillers cut 53 oil rigs in the week to May 1, bringing the total count down to 325, the lowest since June 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on May 1.

However comments by US President Donald Trump threatening to consider raising tariffs on China to retaliate for the spread of the coronavirus renewed fears that trade tensions could crimp an economic recovery and put a lid on oil price gains.

"The resumption of the trade war will be detrimental to oil prices over the long term," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:38 am

tags #China #markets #oil #US

India April manufacturing PMI falls to record low at 27.4 vs 51.8 in March

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,373; number of known cases at 42,533

The one chart that captures the market puzzle

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

