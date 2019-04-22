App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices jump more than 2% as US set to end Iran import sanction waivers

Brent crude futures rose to a November 2018 of $73.77 per barrel around 0220 GMT on Monday, up 2.5 percent from their last close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices rallied by more than 2 percent on Monday to levels not seen since November 2018 as a Reuters source familiar with the matter confirmed a report that Washington is set to announce all imports of Iranian oil must end or be subject to sanctions.

Brent crude futures rose to a November 2018 of $73.77 per barrel around 0220 GMT on Monday, up 2.5 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to a Nov. 2018 high of $65.39 per barrel, up 2.2 percent from their last close.

News that the United States is preparing to announce on Monday that all buyers of Iranian oil will have to end their imports shortly, or be subject to U.S. sanctions, was first reported on Sunday by Washington Post foreign policy and national security columnist Josh Rogin.

related news

A person familiar with the situation told Reuters the report was accurate, although a State Department spokesman declined to comment.

The U.S. reimposed sanctions in November on exports of Iranian oil after President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers.

Washington, however, granted Iran's eight main buyers of oil, mostly in Asia, waivers to the sanctions which allowed them limited purchases for half-a-year.

An end to the exemptions would hit Asian buyers most.

Iran's biggest oil customers are China and India, who have both been lobbying for extensions to sanction waivers.

South Korea is a major buyer of Iranian condensate, an ultra-light form of crude oil on which its refining and petrochemical industry relies heavily.

The report comes amid an oil market that is already relatively tight.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce "that, as of May 2, the State Department will no longer grant sanctions waivers to any country that is currently importing Iranian crude or condensate", the Post's columnist Josh Rogin said, citing two State Department officials that he did not name.

"The U.S. chief Iran hawks indeed have the President's ear as (Secretary of State) Pompeo and (National Security Advisor) Bolton are singularly focused on bringing Iran's economy to its knees," said Stephen Innes, head of trading at SPI Asset Management.

"Predictably oil prices are rising," he said.

These potential disruption to Iranian supplies add to an already tight market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has led supply cuts since the start of the year aimed at tightening global oil markets and to propping up crude prices.

In the United States, energy firms last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating by two, to 825, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its weekly report on Thursday.

As a result, Brent prices have risen by more than a third this year, while WTI has climbed more than 40 percent over the same period.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.