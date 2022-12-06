 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears

Dec 06, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.

Brent Crude futures fell 90 cents, or $1.09%, to $81.78 a barrel by 1055 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 79 cents, or $1.03%, to $76.14.

Earlier in the session, both contracts fell by more than $1 while Brent rose by over $1 in Asian trading.

Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy.

The data reinforced the belief among investors that the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate rises, supporting the U.S. dollar index on Tuesday.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, reducing demand for the commodity.