Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

Brent Crude futures fell $1.21, or $1.46%, to $81.47 a barrel by 1254 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.18, or $1.53%, to $75.75. Brent had risen by over $1 in Asian trading.

Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.

Oil, Brent Crude, China, Russian oil, US dollarCrude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast.

The U.S. dollar index edged lower on Tuesday but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks on Monday.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, reducing demand for the commodity.

"Inflationary headwinds could still cause global economic turbulence in coming months," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, but added that "China's gradual COVID opening is a tentatively positive development".

In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs, prompting expectations of increased demand in the world's top oil importer.