Oil prices fall after additional U.S. crude reserve release announced

Reuters
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market.

Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.79 per barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell by $1.04, or 1.3%, to $79.10 per barrel.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, a release that had been mandated by Congress in previous years.

The DOE had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.