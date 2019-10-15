App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses as weak China data compounds US-China trade deal doubts

Doubts over the agreement between Washington and Beijing, designed to end a brutal trade war between the world's top two economies, also kept sentiment weak.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering concerns about the feasibility of the US-China trade deal announced by President Trump late last week.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $59.067 barrel by 0142 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $53.38 a barrel, down 21 cents or 0.4 percent.

"China's exports and imports shrunk more than expected in September, as ongoing tariffs and a slowdown in global trade undercut demand," analysts at ANZ bank wrote in a research note.

Close

Doubts over the agreement between Washington and Beijing, designed to end a brutal trade war between the world's top two economies, also kept sentiment weak, ANZ said.

related news

The US-China dispute has cast a shadow on global economic growth prospects and left question marks over future oil demand.

A slide in China's exports picked up pace in September, while imports contracted for a fifth straight month, pointing to further weakness in the economy and underlining the need for more stimulus as the US-China trade war drags on.

The impact was enough to outweigh any support that prices might have received from geopolitical tensions surrounding the Middle East.

On Monday President Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey demanded the NATO ally stop a military incursion in northeast Syria that is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world's deadliest ongoing war.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:38 am

tags #Crude oil

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.