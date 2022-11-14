 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Reuters
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $96.86 a barrel by 0041 GMT after settling up 1.1% on Friday.

Oil prices rose nearly 1% on Monday, extending gains from the previous session as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world's top crude importer.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $89.76 a barrel, up 80 cents, or 0.9%, after closing Friday's session 2.9% higher.

Commodities prices rallied on Friday after China's National Health Commission adjusted its COVID prevention and control measures. But COVID cases climbed in China over the weekend.

"This policy pivot will help limit downside fears of a protracted restrictive approach to on-onshore activity, but it doesn't eliminate the immediate demand hit from current lockdowns," SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said in a note.

The easing curbs included shortening quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers by two days, as well as eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.