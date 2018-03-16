App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 16, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices extend gains, but higher output caps rise

NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $61.24 a barrel at 0048 GMT, after settling up 23 cents on Thursday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices crept higher on Friday after the International Energy Agency said global crude demand would accelerate this year, but warned supply is growing at a faster pace.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $61.24 a barrel at 0048 GMT, after settling up 23 cents on Thursday.

For the week, the contract is set to post a decline of around 1.3 percent, following last week's 1.3-percent gain.

London Brent crude was up 2 cents at $65.14 after settling up 23 cents. Brent is down 0.5 percent for the week.

The IEA raised its forecast for oil demand this year to 99.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from 97.8 million bpd in 2017, and added that commercial oil inventories in industrialised OECD nations rose in January for the first time in seven months.

It said Venezuela, where an economic crisis has cut oil production by 50 percent in two years to lows not seen in more than a decade, could still trigger a renewed drawdown in stocks.

The IEA also noted rising supply, limiting gains in crude prices on Friday. The IEA believes non-OPEC supply, led by the United States, will grow by 1.8 million bpd this year.

OPEC and other producers led by Russia began cutting supply in January, 2017 to erase a global crude glut that had built up since 2014. This has been somewhat offset by surging U.S. crude production.

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC