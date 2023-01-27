 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil prices edge up on strong US economic data, Chinese demand hope

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

Oil

Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held.

Improving gross domestic product and inflation data in the United States provided hope that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, reducing fear of curtailment in economic activity and consequent oil demand.