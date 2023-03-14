 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices edge lower as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $80.68 a barrel by 0101 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped 16 cents to $74.64 a barrel. On Monday Brent fell to its lowest since early January, while WTI dropped to its lowest since December.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank startled equities markets and raised worries about a fresh financial crisis.

The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes over the last year. It also spurred speculation about whether the central bank could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.

U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a sell-off in U.S. assets at the end of last week and state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.