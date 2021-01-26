MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil prices edge lower amid doubts over US stimulus, rising coronavirus cases

Brent crude was down 15 cents at $55.73 by 0135 GMT, having risen nearly 1% on Monday. U.S. crude was also lower, dropping 5 cents to $52.72, after declining 1% in the previous session.

Reuters
January 26, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as hopes for rapid approval of new U.S. economic stimulus faded while new coronavirus infections around the world mount up.

Brent crude was down 15 cents at $55.73 by 0135 GMT, having risen nearly 1% on Monday. U.S. crude was also lower, dropping 5 cents to $52.72, after declining 1% in the previous session.

Have recently hit 11-month highs, oil is caught between lingering doubts over any recovery in demand as the pandemic continues to rage, offset by optimism for more stimulus from the newly installed Biden administration in the United States to support economic growth as vaccines are rolled out.

But Biden administration officials are still trying to convince Republican lawmakers of the need for more stimulus, raising questions over when it will be approved.

"Through 2021, major supply and demand risks remain that threaten to jolt fundamentals into a much tighter or looser market," Citigroup said in a note.

Close

Related stories

The bank cited the risk of higher supply if sanctions on Iranian crude are lifted, or U.S. drillers boost output from shale, against a bigger demand shock from the latest wave of lockdowns and restrictions.

European nations have set tough restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, while China is reporting rising new COVID-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer.

Still, there are areas where demand for oil remains strong. In India, crude oil imports in December increased to their highest level in more than two years as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity.

On the supply side, compliance by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85% in January, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said on Monday. The findings suggest the group has improved compliance supply curb commitments.

Also, output from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan was disrupted by a power cut on Jan. 17.
Reuters
TAGS: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil
first published: Jan 26, 2021 08:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.