 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil prices edge higher, pause from six-day losing streak

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $74.04 a barrel.

Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $74.04 a barrel.

Minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that a majority of Fed officials agreed the risks of high inflation remained a key factor shaping monetary policy and warranted continued rate hikes until it was controlled.

Oil has also been pressured by signs of further crude inventory builds.