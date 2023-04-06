 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices ease as weak economic data clouds demand prospects

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday after weak U.S. job openings data signalled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand.

West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $84.99 a barrel.

Prices jumped by more than 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts.

Yet U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labour market was cooling. The data offset market's reaction to earlier OPEC+ cuts and the recent reduction of U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles.