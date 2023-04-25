 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices ease as investors weigh China demand, rate hikes

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Brent crude fell 7 cents to $82.66 a barrel at 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 6 cents to $78.70 a barrel.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand with the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere slowing economic growth.

Oil futures rose more than 1% on Monday on optimism that holiday travel in China would increase demand in the world's largest oil importer.

Bookings in China for trips abroad during the upcoming May Day holiday point to a continued recovery in travel to Asian countries. Still, the numbers remain far off pre-COVID-19 levels with long-haul airfares soaring and not enough flights available.