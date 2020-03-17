Oil & gas, pharma stocks rally led by HPCL, Sun Pharma; Moody's upgrade propels YES Bank 55%

Coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the global equity markets but the Indian stock market has managed to register some gains following rise in US stock futures.

At 11:17 hrs, Sensex is up 187.51 points or 0.6 percent at 31577.58, and the Nifty gained 75.40 points and is trading at 9272.80.

Going forward, a move below the level of 8,555 can lead to the next support of 8,458- 7,327 whereas if the index manages to close above 10,165 then the upside resistance is placed at 10,290 -11,095, said Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, TradingBells.

Oil & gas along with the pharma index jumped 3 percent each. Oil prices rose more than USD 1 on March 17 as bargain hunters emerged after recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Share price of HPCL jumped over 6 percent while Reliance Industries, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation added 2-3 percent.

The top gainers from the pharma space included Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma which spiked 5-7 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises.

Metal stocks are also shining led by SAIL, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC, NALCO, Coal India and Hindalco Industries.

Shares of SBI Cards & Payment Services recouped some of previous day's (first day of trade) losses on March 17, gaining 6 percent intraday amid value buying and recovery in the equity market.

The stock had lost 9.5 percent on the first day of trading yesterday to close at Rs 683.20 against issue price of Rs 755 per share, which was largely on expected lines due to sell-off in equity markets globally.

Yes Bank share price rose 53 percent after rating agency Moody's upgraded its ratings with a positive outlook. We upgraded Yes Bank long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P) Caa1 from (P) Caa3 respectively," Moody's Investors Service said in its statement.

The current situation may even be worse than 2008-09. We have all the ingredients of a bear market, all the symptoms are suggesting strong bear market. In fact, the initial set of decline has been significantly higher than what we saw in 2008-09 or probably worse than what it was in 2008-09,” said Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital.

Over the last two weeks we have been nibbling, we have been using these declines to buy into some of the high quality names. Learning from the past experiences in an environment like this, we need to stick to high quality names and use these huge declines to keep adding and accumulating these kind of names and that’s exactly what we have been doing, he added.

The volatility index is up 3.16 percent at 60.74 level.

The top gainers included Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Asian Paints while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.

The most active shares included Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

As many as 300 stocks hit the lower circuit of BSE. These include Future Retail, Vakrangee, Indiabulls Ventures, IRCTC and Shilpa Medicare.

Over 379 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE. Among them were Zee Entertainment, Future Retail, Jubilant Life, Cyient, Mphasis, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Infosys, KPR Mills and L&T Finance Holdings among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​