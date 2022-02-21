English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil jumps on fresh warnings over Ukraine-Russia conflict

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine.

    Reuters
    February 21, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine.

    Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4%, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.8%, at $92.75 a barrel after hitting a high of $92.93.

    "If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 06:07 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.