Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as market participants weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten the global market against concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand.

Investors were awaiting a slate of reports on inflation, oil demand and supply due this week that could give the market direction.

Brent crude rose 8 cents at $84.26 a barrel by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 11 cents to $79.85 a barrel.

Oil prices fell on Monday after rising for three straight weeks, after U.S. jobs data pointed to a tight labor market, heightening expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike that could curb oil demand.