Oil inches up on tightening supply, IEA demand outlook to come

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday, after falling 1% in the previous session, as the market weighed supportive supply conditions ahead of the International Energy Agency's monthly demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.26 per barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.36 a barrel.

A tighter supply outlook due to lower expected production in Russia supported prices.

"Russian exports are showing signs of weakening as production is reported to have been curtailed by 700kb/d," said analysts from ANZ Bank in a client note on Friday morning.