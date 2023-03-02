 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil holds gains on China rebound, even as US crude stocks rise

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel at 0231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.76 a barrel.

Oil prices inched up in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world's top oil importer, which offset worries about a rise in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel at 0231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.76 a barrel.

Both contracts rose about 1% in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

However a tenth consecutive week of crude stock builds in the United States capped the market's gains.