Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.

Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $2.35, or 2.8%, to $80.33 a barrel at 11:38 am EDT [1638 GMT], the lowest since Jan. 10. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.01, or 2.6%, to $74.92.

"In this market, the sentiment is more negative," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "We could be looking at $60-a-barrel WTI the way that things are going. I think $80s are going to be the new high, and I would be very surprised to see any higher than that."

Service-sector activity in China recently hit a six-month low, and European economies have slowed due to the high cost of energy and rising interest rates.

Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast.

The U.S. dollar index edged lower on Tuesday but was still buoyed by bets on higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks on Monday.