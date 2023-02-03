English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

    Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.33 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.06 a barrel.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

    Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.33 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.06 a barrel.

    So far this week, Brent has dropped by 4.8%, extending a 1.1% loss from the previous week. WTI has fallen by 4.5% after sliding 2% in the prior week.

    Mixed signs of a fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer, have kept a lid on the market.