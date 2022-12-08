 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil gives up the year's gains, closing at 2022 low

Reuters
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

The world's most actively traded commodity surged to nearly $140 a barrel in March, close to an all-time record, following the launch of what Moscow called a "special operation" in Ukraine that has raged ever since.

The price of oil fell to its lowest level this year on Wednesday, forfeiting all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades.

The market has been steadily declining in the latter months of the year as economists brace for weakened worldwide growth in part due to high energy costs. Wednesday's losses were driven by bigger-than-expected increases in U.S. fuel stocks.

Brent futures fell $2.18, or 2.8%, to $77.17 a barrel, settling comfortably below the year's previous closing low of $78.98 a barrel touched on the first day of 2022. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.24, weakening further from Tuesday's close, which was already a yearly low, to $72.01 a barrel.

The recent declines have come against what should be a supportive backdrop for prices. China, the world's biggest crude importer, announced the most sweeping changes to its anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began. The country's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed.

G7 nations kicked off implementation of a price cap to restrict Russian exports that could cause that nation to reduce output in the coming year.