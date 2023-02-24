 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil gains on Russian supply cut worries, but higher US inventories weigh

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $82.82 per barrel by 0215 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.02 a barrel.

Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.

Both benchmarks ended Thursday about 2% higher on Russia's plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March which exceeded its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

These reports lifted sentiment on the supply side, ANZ analysts said in a note.