App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 41
BJP+ : 18

Need 18 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil gains 1% as short-sellers take profit; investors still wary over coronavirus

Brent crude rose 79 cents, or nearly 1.5%, to $54.06 a barrel by 0216 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 63 cents, or about 1.3%, to $50.20.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits, but the market remains jittery over the Wuhan virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 in China.

Brent crude rose 79 cents, or nearly 1.5%, to $54.06 a barrel by 0216 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 63 cents, or about 1.3%, to $50.20.

"I know volumes are very weak today ... I also would like to point out that we are in a technical support level and that might be encouraging those who are short to take profits," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters over the phone.

Close

The number of coronavirus deaths on the mainland have now reached 1,016, China's National Health Commission said, and the number of cases have topped 42,600.

related news

The virus has also spread to two dozen other countries, with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioning on Monday that the cases outside of China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire".

While the virus outbreak is hurting China's economy - and others affected such as Japan and Singapore - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly, said the coronavirus impact on the U.S. economy has been limited.

Worries about the virus's impact on oil demand, however, and rising U.S. oil supplies will likely cap price gains.

U.S. crude oil inventories were estimated to have risen by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 7, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday, which would make it the third week in a row where stock levels have increased.

Oil supplies out of Brazil have also been growing, with Petrobras having hit a new production record in the last quarter of 2019 at more than 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:07 am

tags #brent #Commodities #coronavirus #crude #oil #OPEC

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.