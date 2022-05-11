English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil falls on uncertainty over Russian energy embargo by EU

    Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $101.60 a barrel by 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $98.96 a barrel.

    Reuters
    May 11, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST
    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Oil edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and on uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union.

    Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $101.60 a barrel by 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $98.96 a barrel.

    The European Union Commission has delayed acting on a proposal to embargo Russian oil. Hungary has dug in its heels in opposition, and other European nations voiced concerns that their economies could suffer distress if Russian oil imports were curtailed further.

    "The market has become heavily reliant upon a full-out EU ban on Russian oil if crude prices are to advance appreciably off levels that existed shortly after the start of the war," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, in a note.

    Wall Street's main indexes turned lower in volatile trading on Tuesday due to concerns over aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing economic growth.

    Close
    The dollar held near a two-decade high on Tuesday ahead of a reading on inflation that could hint at the outlook for Fed policy, making crude more expensive for buyers using other currencies.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: May 11, 2022 06:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.