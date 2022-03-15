English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil falls on Ukraine talks, fears of slower demand in China

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell below $100 level for the first time since March 1, dropping $4.30 or 4.2% to $98.71 a barrel. That followed a 5.8% tumble the previous day.

    Reuters
    March 15, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Brent futures dropped $4.20 or 3.9% to $102.70 a barrel by 0125 GMT after falling 5.1% the previous day.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell below $100 level for the first time since March 1, dropping $4.30 or 4.2% to $98.71 a barrel. That followed a 5.8% tumble the previous day.

    "Expectations of positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks bolstered hopes to ease tightness in the global crude market," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

    "Fresh lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in China also raised concerns over slower demand," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mainland China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new symptomatic cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia, the world's second largest crude exporter, will continue on Tuesday.

    Zelenskiy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

    The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol on Monday urged oil-producing countries to pump more to stabilise markets affected by the war in Ukraine.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that Johnson would travel to the OPEC heavyweight this week.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #China #Commodities #crude #markets #oil #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.