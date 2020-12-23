MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil falls on surprise build in US crude stocks, Donald Trump threat to US relief spending

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $49.62.

Reuters
December 23, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

Oil fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, defying expectations for a decline, and U.S. President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $49.62.

Both contracts fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, in a second straight session of declines, with Brent just managing to settle above $50 ahead of the release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

API reported crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 3.2 million barrels.

"Rubbing salt in the oil market wounds today, oil prices lurched lower after yet another inventory build that was very much bearish to consensus," Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Close

Related stories

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 1 million barrels, also a surprise against expectations for a drawdown of 904,000 barrels.

However, gasoline stocks fell by 224,000 barrels, against expectations for a build of 1.2 million barrels.

Oil fell further after Trump threatened not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, saying he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks which lawmakers approved on Monday.

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the United States, with more than a million new cases in just six days, and Americans were warned again to avoid travelling for Christmas, further dampening fuel demand.

"If the U.S. goes back anywhere near the edge of the COVID-19 lockdown abyss, it could be lights out for the oil rally for at least another 4-8 weeks, not to mention a big price wipe-out," Innes said.
Reuters
TAGS: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
first published: Dec 23, 2020 07:44 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.