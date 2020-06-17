App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil falls on rise in US crude stocks, virus resurgence fears

Brent crude futures were down 40 cents, or 1.0%, at $40.56 a barrel as of 0047 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 1.5%, to $37.79 a barrel.

Reuters

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in U.S. crude inventories and worries about a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures were down 40 cents, or 1.0%, at $40.56 a barrel as of 0047 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 1.5%, to $37.79 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose over 3% in the previous session after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its 2020 oil demand forecast to 91.7 million barrels per day (bpd) and U.S. retail sales posted a record jump in May.

Close

However, the rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, reported in post-settlement trade, stoked concerns over high supplies and put downward pressure on oil prices.

related news

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to June 12 to 543.2 million barrels, ahead of analysts' expectations for a fall of 152,000 barrels, according to data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels and distillate fuel stockpiles, including diesel fuel and heating oil, rose by 919,000 barrels.

Official data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

Worries over a possible second virus wave also weighed on prices, with the number of cases surpassing 8 million globally.

"It seems unavoidable there may be small spikes and isolated outbreaks throughout the world. It may take time for the oil market to desensitize, given the nascent recovery's fragility," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

Meanwhile, an OPEC-led monitoring panel will meet on Thursday to further discuss ways to strengthen and review compliance with OPEC's commitment to curb oil production and support prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to curtail supplies by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), about 10% of pre-pandemic demand until end-July.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:24 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.