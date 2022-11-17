 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China COVID concerns return

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

Brent crude futures dropped by 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.24 a barrel by 0110 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.94 a barrel.

Oil prices fell for a second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer.

Brent dropped by 1.1% and WTI declined by 1.5% on Wednesday after Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted.

"Crude oil fell after NATO cleared Russia's missile attack on Poland, while demand concerns (are) back to trader's focus amid ongoing China's COVID curbs and gloomy global economic outlooks," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Poland and military alliance NATO said on Wednesday that a missile which crashed inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, easing fears of the war between Russian and Ukraine spilling across the border.

Oil prices eased despite a larger-than-expected draw in crude oil stockpiles in the United States, added Teng.