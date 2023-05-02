 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil falls as economic fears weigh against potential crude draw

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Oil prices fell in thin early Asian trade on Tuesday as the market digests weak economic data from China and expectations of another U.S. interest rate hike.

Brent crude fell by 2 cents to $79.29 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2 cents to $75.64. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 last session.

China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, official data showed on Sunday, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers' index.

China's industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year.