MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook

Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after edging lower last week.

Reuters
August 16, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after edging lower last week.

U.S. oil fell by 81 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.63 a barrel, having risen slightly last week.

”Crude oil remained under pressure as the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus casts a cloud over the outlook for demand,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Official data from China on retail sales, industrial production and urban investment is expected to show that a recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions prompted declines in activity in the world’s second-biggest economy in July.

Close

Related stories

In Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest importer of crude oil, many analysts expect modest economic growth in the current quarter as state of renewed emergency restrictions to deal with record cases of infections weigh on household spending.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday said rising demand for crude oil reversed course in July and was expected to increase at a slower rate over the rest of 2021 because of surging COVID-19 infections from the Delta strain.

Money managers reduced their net long U.S. crude futures and options holdings in the week to Aug. 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Speculators also cut their futures and options positions in New York and London by 21,777 contracts to 283,601 over the period, the CFTC said.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #markets #oil #OPEC
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:38 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.