Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

Reuters
Jan 30, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0435 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.57 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.1%.

Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers this week will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak their current oil output policy when they meet virtually on Feb. 1.

Still, an indication of a rise in crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February caused Brent and WTI to post their first weekly loss in three last week.