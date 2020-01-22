App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil falls again as amply global supply seen offsetting Libyan outage

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.46 a barrel at 0119 GMT, after dropping 0.3% on Tuesday. U.S. oil fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.22 a barrel, having declined 0.3% the day before.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, extending the previous session's drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya's crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere.

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.46 a barrel at 0119 GMT, after dropping 0.3% on Tuesday. U.S. oil fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.22 a barrel, having declined 0.3% the day before.

Libya's National Oil Corporation on Monday declared force majeure on the loading of oil from two major oil fields after the latest development in a long-running military conflict saw forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar ordering the shutdown of facilities in the east and south of the country.

Close

"Market participants are already starting to fade this story â€“ believing that this is a transitory outage," said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

related news

However, Croft warned that the "multi-year proxy war leaves Libyan production at high risk for extended outages and there are no indications that the country is close to turning the corner."

Unless oil facilities quickly return to operation Libya's oil output will be reduced from about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to just 72,000 bpd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:35 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #global supply #oil #OPEC

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.