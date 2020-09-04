172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|oil-falls-1-on-lacklustre-demand-set-for-biggest-weekly-drop-since-june-5796851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June

Brent crude fell 44 cents to $43.63 a barrel by 0325 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $40.94 a barrel, down 43 cents and set for its first weekly drop in five weeks.

Reuters

Oil futures slipped 1% on Friday, with prices on both sides of the Atlantic heading for their biggest weekly drops since June, as lacklustre demand and ample fuel supplies offset support from a weaker dollar.

Brent crude fell 44 cents to $43.63 a barrel by 0325 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $40.94 a barrel, down 43 cents and set for its first weekly drop in five weeks.

The volume of crude arriving in China, the world's largest crude importer, is set to slow in September after rising for five straight months as its refiners gradually digest bloated inventories, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.

Close

In the United States, refiners awash in diesel inventory are unlikely to boost output soon.

"Soft margins are likely to cap further crude rallies and we anticipate further run cuts this fall to expedite the rebalancing of product stocks," RBC Capital analyst Mike Tran said in a note.

Production cuts led U.S. gasoline inventories to fall at a "manic" pace in the past two months, even though U.S. mobility indicators suggest that driving patterns have largely plateaued over the past 6-8 weeks, he added.

Middle distillates inventories at Asia's oil hub Singapore have also soared above a 9-year high.

FGE analysts said rising coronavirus cases worldwide and renewed lockdowns would dash hopes of a drawdown in oil stocks for some time. The pressure remains on refiners to keep operating rates low, FGE said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 09:52 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.