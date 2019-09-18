Oil extends losses after Saudi Arabia to restore output by end-September

Oil prices extended their losses from the previous session on September 18, after Saudi Arabia said it will restore oil production by the end of the month.

But investors remained wary of potential tension in the Middle East after the United States said the drone attacks on energy company Saudi Aramco's oil facilities originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Brent crude oil futures fell 36 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $64.19 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after tumbling 6.5 percent the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $58.91 a barrel, after sinking by 5.7 percent on September 17.

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure markets after the attack on September 14 halved oil output, stating that full production would be restored by month's end.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that average oil production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day and that the world's top oil exporter would ensure full oil supply commitments to its customers this month.

State-run Saudi Aramco has informed some Asian refiners that it will supply full allocated volumes of crude oil in October, albeit with some changes.

Still, risks to oil prices remained after a US official said that Washington believes the attacks originated in southwestern Iran.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.

Tehran rejects the charges it was behind the strikes and on September 17 ruled out talks with Trump.

"In view of the vulnerability of Saudi's supply chain and the likelihood that such attacks could be repeated in the future, we expect the market to reprice the geopolitical risk premium in oil," BNP Paribas' Harry Tchilinguirian said in a note.

"The oil market has so far been complacent about recent developments in the Middle East. In our opinion, this will no longer be the case going forward."

US crude inventories rose by 592,000 barrels in the week ended September 13 to 422.5 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Official US government data will be released on September 18.