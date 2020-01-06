App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil extends gains on rising Middle east tensions

Brent crude futures rose to a high of $69.95 a barrel and were at $69.65 a barrel at 0016 GMT, up $1.05, or 1.5%, from Friday's settlement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at $70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.86 a barrel, up 81 cents, or 1.3%, after touching an intraday high of $64.27.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.86 a barrel, up 81 cents, or 1.3%, after touching an intraday high of $64.27.

Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Friday after the United States killed a top Iranian commander in an air strike on Baghdad airport.

The Iraqi government on Sunday called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq, heightening concerns of a widening Middle East conflict that may disrupt oil supplies from the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing.

"The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will trigger a long cycle of regional escalation with significant risks to U.S. assets and Mideast energy infrastructure that nevertheless stop short of war," Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel said in a note.

"But the risk of limited conflict is real. It would include substantial Iranian attacks on Gulf energy targets and direct naval clashes between the U.S. and Iran."

The Middle East accounts for nearly half of the world's oil production, while Iraq is the second largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:02 am

