Oil extends declines as US looks to lead SPR shock treatment

The bid by the U.S. administration to shock markets comes as inflationary pressures, partly driven by surging energy prices, starts to produce political backlash, as the world fitfully recovers from the worst health crisis in a century.

Reuters
November 18, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Representative image

US oil was under pressure on Thursday, adding to an overnight plunge on a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to lower prices.

U.S. crude was down 62 cents or 0.8% at $77.74 a barrel by 0135 GMT, having fallen 3% overnight. Brent crude fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $79.89 a barrel after falling 2.6% to the lowest close since early October on Wednesday.

Prices hit seven-year highs last month as the market focused on the swift rise in demand that has come with lockdowns being lifted and economies recovering against a slow increase in supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+.

"Should the US administration order an SPR release, that could send a strong political sign," Citigroup analysts said in a note.

"But … domestic refineries are unlikely to get an extra benefit, as light-end yields appear to have been already maxed out," they added, referring to margins for producing gasoline and other motor fuels.

U.S. producers have also been reluctant to overspend on drilling after they were punished by investors for gorging on debt to pay for new drills.

The International Energy Agency and OPEC have said in recent weeks that more supply will be available in the next several months. OPEC+ is maintaining an agreement to boost output by 400,000 bpd every month so as not to flood the market with supply.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC #US
first published: Nov 18, 2021 07:42 am

