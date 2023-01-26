 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil edges up as US crude inventories rise less than expected

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Brent crude futures had risen 12 cents to $86.24 per barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 30 cents to $80.45.

Oil

Oil prices were up in early Asian trade on Thursday as U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected, while a weaker dollar made oil cheaper for non-American buyers.

Brent crude futures had risen 12 cents to $86.24 per barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 30 cents to $80.45.

Crude inventories rose by 533,000 barrels to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. That was substantially short of forecasts for a 1 million barrel rise.

Despite the smaller-than-expected crude build, crude stocks reached the highest level since June 2021, the EIA said.