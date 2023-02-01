Oil edges higher ahead of Fed policy decision, OPEC+ guidance

Oil

Oil edged higher before a Federal Reserve monetary-policy decision and guidance from producer group OPEC and its allies.

West Texas Intermediate rose above $79 a barrel after gaining more than 1% on Tuesday. While the US central bank is expected to deliver another interest-rate hike, there are signs officials could consider a pause after Wednesday’s meeting, potentially boosting the allure of risk assets and hurting the dollar.

Crude capped a third monthly loss in January even amid a wave of optimism that China’s ending of its strict Covid Zero policy will rekindle demand in the world’s largest crude importer. A range of indicators have pointed to increased consumption as mobility and industrial activity start to pick up.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, reported that US commercial crude inventories expanded by 6.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures, as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel also increased. Official figures will be issued later Wednesday.

Amid the market’s crosscurrents, time spreads have fluctuated. The gap between the next two December contracts for global benchmark Brent — a widely-watched metric — was $4.74 a barrel in backwardation. A week ago, the figure was $5.16 a barrel, and it touched a low of $2.19 in December.