 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil eases as investors remain cautious on recession fears

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

Brent crude fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $87.14 a barrel by 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.10.

Oil eases as investors remain cautious on recession fears

Oil prices eased in early trading on Thursday after rising for the previous two sessions as investors remained cautious due to lingering concerns over a U.S. recession and weaker oil demand.

Brent crude fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $87.14 a barrel by 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.10.

Both benchmarks rose 2% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a month as cooling U.S. inflation data spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve is likely to stop hiking interest rates.

However, the previous tightening, which has lifted interest rates to their highest since 2007, is increasing concerns that the Fed's focus on halting inflation may end up throttling economic growth and future oil demand in the world's biggest oil user.