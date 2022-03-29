English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil drops on China demand worries, Ukraine peace talk hopes

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched a low of $103.46 a barrel shortly after opening and were down $2.09, or 2%, at $103.87 at 2236 GMT, after dropping about 7% on Monday.

    Reuters
    March 29, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    U.S. crude futures slid in early trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on the prospect of a sharp drop in fuel demand as Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID cases and as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched a low of $103.46 a barrel shortly after opening and were down $2.09, or 2%, at $103.87 at 2236 GMT, after dropping about 7% on Monday.

    Brent crude futures were poised to open around $3 lower, also after sliding around 7% in the previous session.

    Ukraine and Russia were set to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for their first peace talks in over two weeks. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine have curtailed oil supply and earlier this month sent prices to 14-year highs.

    Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

    Close

    Offsetting concerns about tight supply, Shanghai's two-stage lockdown over nine days is expected to hit fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. The country's financial hub accounts for about 4% of China's oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.

    Traffic data from Baidu showed peak morning traffic in the city was down 45% as workers stayed home, ANZ analysts said in a note.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 06:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.