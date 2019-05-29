App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.60 a barrel at 0332 GMT, down 51 cents, or 0.7%, from the last session's close.

Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.60 a barrel at 0332 GMT, down 51 cents, or 0.7%, from the last session's close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.50 per barrel, down 64 cents, or 1.1%, from their last settlement.

"Crude oil was weak ... primarily as the bears on demand are winning compared to the bulls on supply," James Mick, managing director and energy portfolio manager with U.S. investment firm Tortoise, said in an investor podcast.

related news

"Investors are concerned from a macro perspective about worldwide demand, particularly in the face of the growing trade dispute between the U.S. and China," he said.

Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at futures brokerage Forex.com, said another concern was that "falls in emerging market currencies (are) making dollar-priced crude oil dearer to purchase in those nations" and that crude prices could fall back.

Despite the economic concerns, global oil demand is so far holding up well, likely averaging over 100 million barrels per day (bpd) this year for the first time, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

But analysts are concerned that tightening credit amid the economic slowdown will hamper trading in commodities.

"We remain cautious regarding the short-term macroeconomic environment," commodity brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note.

"Credit availability on the physical commodity markets is of particular concern."

Eastport, a Singapore-based tanker brokerage, had similar concerns.

"An increase in caution and risk aversion could weigh on economic growth," it said in a note on Wednesday.

Despite these concerns dragging on oil markets, crude prices remain relatively tight.

"Supply risks remain at elevated levels with continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, as well as Venezuela's well-known struggles," said Tortoise's Mick.

Adding to this are ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year to prop up the market.

OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet in late June or early July to discuss output policy going forward.
First Published on May 29, 2019 09:07 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Nick Jonas announces Blood, a memoir of the Jonas Brothers' musical tr ...

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Katrina Kaif on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: I am unaware of wh ...

Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to a troll who called him 'double s ...

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

#JCBkiKhudayi Gets Dhoni ki Dhulayi Twist: Fans Applaud Demolition Job ...

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Just Want WI to Play Fearless Cricket: Holder

Skoda Unveils First All-Electric Compact Car

Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got ...

A 90-Year-Old Heart Attack Survivor Performed 110 Star Jumps in 3 minu ...

Roland Garros: Rohan Bopanna-Marius Copil Knock Out Sixth Seeds

Three Indians Charged in Million-Dollar Fraud Scheme in US, Exploited ...

PM Modi-Xi Jinping Informal Summit on Cards, 'Personal Rapport' to Pla ...

Rupee Slips by 15 Paise to 69.84 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Expect the unexpected from Modi in Camelot 2.0

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Tarun Gogoi says Rahul Gandhi adamant on resigning, wants non-Gandhi a ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,900 ahead of ...

Hindustan Copper shares rise after state-run firm's net profit jumps 8 ...

Here are all the bulk and block deals of May 28

Brokerages on Sun Pharma Q4 results: Most stay bullish but cut target ...

Rajasthan Congress in disarray; all guns trained on Ashok Gehlot for f ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

Two-member NIA team reaches Colombo to probe possible Islamic State li ...

London to New York in 90 minutes: In decade and a half, threat from hy ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Erratic serves, piling double faults prove Jelena Os ...

Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, ...

Writer-actor Dhruv Sehgal on his struggle to hold on to the Little Thi ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.