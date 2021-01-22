MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil drops as new COVID cases in China trigger clampdowns

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 47 cents, or 0.9%, to $52.66 a barrel at 0148 GMT, after slipping 18 cents on Thursday.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday, retreating further from 11-month highs hit last week, on worries new pandemic restrictions in China will curb fuel demand in the world's biggest oil importer.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 47 cents, or 0.9%, to $52.66 a barrel at 0148 GMT, after slipping 18 cents on Thursday.

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.8%, to $55.65 a barrel, erasing a 2 cent gain on Thursday.

Recovering fuel demand in China underpinned market gains late last year while the United States and Europe lagged, but that source of support is fading as a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases has sparked new restrictions to contain the spread.

"Indeed, investors are struggling to see through short-term pain for long-term gain heading into the weekend as COVID case counts in China are the most significant demand concern for traders," Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Close

Related stories

The commercial hub of Shanghai reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday.

Local governments in areas yet to be hit by big outbreaks are adopting new curbs, and Beijing is urging people not to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, when tens of millions of urban workers typically head back to their villages.

Sudden new restrictions worldwide have badly hit the airline industry, with the number of flights globally down 25% last week, ANZ Research said.

"This is likely to weigh heavily on jet fuel demand," ANZ Research said in a note.

The market is awaiting official oil inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday, after industry data on Wednesday showed a surprise 2.6 million barrel increase in U.S. crude inventories last week compared with analysts' forecasts for a 1.2 million barrel draw.

The EIA weekly report has been delayed by two days due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Inauguration Day.
Reuters
TAGS: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
first published: Jan 22, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.