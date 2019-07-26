App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil drops after poll points to slower global growth

Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.15 a barrel by 0049 GMT. They rose 0.3% in the previous session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell on July 26 after a Reuters poll showed global economic growth is likely to slow further amid the US-China trade war, although losses were limited by tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.15 a barrel by 0049 GMT. They rose 0.3% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $55.97 a barrel, after gaining 0.25% overnight.

Close

A global economic growth rut risks deepening, despite expectations that major central banks will cut rates or ease policy further, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists who remain worried about the US-China trade war.

related news

Increasing pessimism is clear from the latest polls taken July 1-24, which show the growth outlook for nearly 90% of over 45 economies polled was either downgraded or left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also 2020.

While concerns over Middle East supply disrputions have led to recent price spikes, oil has generally been under pressure from worries about global economic growth amid growing signs of harm from the rumbling Sino-US trade war over the past year.

"Bullish wagers will be held hostage to the soggy global growth outlook," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said in a note.

A week after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf, Britain has sent a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on July 25 after the government previously said it did not have resources to do so.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Thursday that he would go to Iran for talks if it was necessary, amid the tensions between Tehran and Washington.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:00 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.