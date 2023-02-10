 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil dips but heads for weekly gain despite US downturn fears

Reuters
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the United States and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.71.

The downturn was partly due to a report on Thursday showing the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, which reignited recession fears.

"Sentiment overnight seemed to be tilted towards the downside after the jobless data in the U.S. - however I expect the China demand recovery will be more material to the price outlook into (the second half of) 2023," said Baden Moore, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.