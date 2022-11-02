Oil could rise to $100 a barrel again on Russian supply drop: International Energy Forum

According to the International Energy Forum, oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel again. The forum attributes the likely price rise to severe Russian supply disruptions.

It’s “a tale of two markets,” Joe McMonigle, the IEF’s secretary-general, told Bloomberg TV at the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi. “The physical markets are very tight. The paper markets are pricing in bad economic news and a bad recession.”

Energy historian Daniel Yergin said Russia may start to lower oil exports should the West tighten sanctions.

“Vladimir Putin has used gas as a weapon,” Yergin told Bloomberg TV. “Would he use oil as a weapon? It may be in his interests to constrict supply and see prices go up. You don’t have to take a lot off to create panic in the market.”

Oil and gas upstream investment need to increase and be sustained at near pre-COVID levels of $525 billion through 2030 to ensure market balance, according to the International Energy Forum (IEF).

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week. Running from October 31 to November 3, Adipec comes in the wake of OPEC+’s decision to reduce output. Oil prices have climbed in the past two weeks, with Brent trading near $94 a barrel.

With attendees from more than 160 countries Adipec will be the largest and most inclusive energy forum this year, driving the conversation around a pro-climate, pro-growth energy transition.

Meanwhile, OPEC has raised its forecast for long-term oil demand and reiterated its calls for new investment in fossil fuels. “The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045,” said OPEC’s secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais at the ADIPEC conference in the UAE, as quoted by Reuters.